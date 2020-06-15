USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings

USD, crude oil and the Euro may all be at the mercy of political risks this week from Powell’s testimonies, discussions within OPEC about supply cuts and an EU summit on an EUR750b aid package.
