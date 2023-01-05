The US dollar struggles as the Fed minutes confirms a slower pace in its interest rate increases. Last April’s low of 0.9200 has offered some support and the surge above 0.9340 prompted sellers to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD fails to impress - January 5, 2023
- Meta Fined Over $410 Million USD in the EU for Illegally Requiring Users To Accept Personalized Ads - January 4, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 2Nd January – 7Th January - January 4, 2023