EUR/USD managed to post a modest recovery into Friday’s close, rising 0.31%. However, the currency pair remains range-bound within the corridor of the 1.0905 and 1.0787 levels for now. The pullback …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Index trades on a firm note and targets 100.00 - April 20, 2020
- USD gives back gains amid a modest risk-on rally - April 20, 2020
- EUR/USD: Sidelined near 1.0860, analysts are bearish on single currency - April 20, 2020