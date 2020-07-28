The EUR/USD pair looks to have lost some bullish impetus ahead of the London open with the battered US dollar witnessing an oversold bounce across the board. The dollar recovery may be short-lived due …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD hits the lowest level in almost two-years - July 28, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Nears 12-year-long falling trendline - July 27, 2020
- US Dollar Index Selloff Accelerates Near Pivotal Level - July 27, 2020