EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1250, as traders position for the Fed verdict. Super Thursday will be a critical day for the euro with the ECB meeting. Central bank divergence themes will be a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah stays below $14,300 on downbeat Indonesia Trade Balance - December 15, 2021
- EUR/USD bulls are pressured near 1.1250 into the FOMC - December 14, 2021
- USD/JPY pauses on the way to 114.00 amid sluggish yields ahead of Fed - December 14, 2021