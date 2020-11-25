US DOLLAR INDEX. The dollar index is probing again through 92.00 handle in early Wednesday’s trading, remaining under pressure on strong rise in risk appetite on start of transiti …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD Index outlook: Dollar index eyes key supports, weighed by strong risk appetite - November 25, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tests The Major Resistance Level - November 25, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sidelined after rejection at 0.70 - November 24, 2020