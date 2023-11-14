RBI estimates that India’s GDP will expand at a 6.3% annual rate in the current fiscal year. Controlling food prices and inflation is a top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/INR drifts higher, all eyes are on the Indian WPI inflation, US CPI data - November 13, 2023
- PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1768 vs. 7.1769 previous - November 13, 2023
- EUR/USD extends its upside above 1.0700, focus on the Eurozone GDP, US CPI data - November 13, 2023