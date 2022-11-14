The USD/INR price crashed to the lowest level since September 22 as the dollar weakness continued. It was trading at 80.47, which was significantly lower than the year-to-date high of 83.30. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/INR Exchange Rate Forecast as Rupee Rebounds - November 13, 2022
- Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit - November 13, 2022
- EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead Of US Retail Sales Report - November 13, 2022