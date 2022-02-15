EUR/USD is downward biased, emphasized by EUR sellers reclaiming the 50-DMA. The shared currency falls for the second straight day, weighed by geopolitical concerns and US dollar strength. The DXY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee consolidates recent losses near 75.50 on RBI, Inflation chatters - February 14, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates recent losses around one-week low - February 14, 2022
- USD/CAD traders turn to oil prices for direction - February 14, 2022