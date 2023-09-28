USD/INR takes offers to extend the early-day reversal from a three-week high to 83.10 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee eyes the biggest weekly loss in five above 83.00 despite latest bounce – FXStreet - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to halt the losing streak near 1.0500 - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Next on the downside comes 1.0430 – UOB - September 28, 2023