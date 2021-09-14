USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stays pressured around 73.50, US inflation in focus

USD/INR picks up bids to intraday high, reverses the previous day’s pullback. India reports the biggest daily drop in covid cases in three weeks. Firmer US Treasury yields challenge the pair sellers, …
