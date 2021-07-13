The Indian rupee strengthened for the third straight session, appreciating by over 14 paise against the U.S. dollar in early trade Tuesday as the greenback softened ahead of the release of key U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/INR: Rupee Extends Gains to Third Day Amid Subdued Dollar, Gains 14 Paise In Early Trade - July 13, 2021
- EUR/USD remains poised to gain above 1.1860 on ECB taper expectations - July 12, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains sidelined below 1.3900 amid covid woes - July 12, 2021