EUR/USD: Eyes 38.2% Fib hurdle on pennant breakout With short duration charts reporting a bullish continuation pattern, EUR/USD looks set to extend Tuesday’s 0.32% rally to 1.0967 – 38.2% Fib …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD may draw bids on rising Fed rate cut odds - October 2, 2019
- USD/INR technical analysis: Bearish MACD directs sellers to 100/200-day SMA - October 2, 2019
- Dollar falls as US manufacturing PMI hit decade low - October 1, 2019