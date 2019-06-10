EUR/USD has violated the bearish lower highs pattern. The pair closed above 1.1324 (April 15 high) on Friday, invalidating the bearish lower highs pattern, which had been in place since Jan. 10. Race …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/INR technical analysis: Trapped in a falling wedge - June 10, 2019
- EUR/USD: Off 11-week highs, but risk reversals greater bias for strong EUR - June 10, 2019
- NZD/USD Bullish Continuation Around the Corner - June 9, 2019