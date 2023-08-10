The USD/JPY continued to march on towards its June high of 145.00, after the initial dollar selling was bought in that aftermath of the inflation data. Dollar regains poise after CPI-inspired drop …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold - August 10, 2023
- EUR/USD volatile amid US inflation data release, as US bond yields surged - August 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Failure above 1.1000 reinforces bearish risks - August 10, 2023