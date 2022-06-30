Immediate EUR/USD resistance can be spotted at the 22-June low at $1.0469 today and further minor resistance at yesterday’s $1.0535 high. While the next higher late June high at $1.0615 caps, the long …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY ascent paused while EUR/USD and EUR/GBP slip - June 30, 2022
- EUR/USD: Bears keep the pressure around 1.0430 - June 30, 2022
- EUR/USD has more room on the downside amid risk-averse market atmosphere - June 30, 2022