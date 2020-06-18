The USD/JPY is aiming first of all at the 123.6% Fib and previous bottom at 106.50. If a continuation flag pattern emerges, then a continuation towards the targets at 106, 105 and even 104.50 is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bearish trend aims at 105 target - June 18, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consecutive Doji candles signal indecision - June 18, 2020
- GBP/USD: Further Downside Pressure Likely - June 17, 2020