EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden’s meeting with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Bears are hopeful around 114.80 as the geopolitical jitters underpin yen - February 20, 2022
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seesaws near $24.00 inside monthly rising wedge - February 20, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers flirt with 1.2750, six-week-old resistance in focus - February 20, 2022