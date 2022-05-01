USD/JPY correcting from fresh cycle highs ahead of the Fed. Fed is expected to raise rates by 50bp at its 3-4 May meeting and announce quantitative tightening. USD/JPY was on the back foot on Friday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bears have moved in ahead of the big day, the Fed - May 1, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears on the prowl but US dollar stumbles - May 1, 2022
- Weekly Waves 1 May: EUR/USD, Bitcoin, and US30 - May 1, 2022