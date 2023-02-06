USD/JPY is on the way to closing the bullish opening gap. The bulls eye 132.80s for the sessions ahead. USD/JPY is correcting the opening gap rally that hit a high of 132.47 and is now back to 131.70 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls capped on the opening gap, bulls remain in control - February 5, 2023
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off $22.30-25 support confluence - February 5, 2023
- EUR/USD retreats from 1.0800 as Fed pause bets fade post mammoth US NFP report - February 5, 2023