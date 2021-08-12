USD/JPY consolidates gains below 110.50 amid USD strength

USD/JPY extends the gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index remains strong above 93.00 on upbeat economic data. The yen slip on the backfoot on its slower vaccination program. The …
