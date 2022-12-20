Month Lows. USD/JPY is down by 4.3% as traders react to the surprising decision of the BoJ. The Bank of Japan left the interest rate unchanged at -0.1% but wid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Drops 4.3% After Surprise BoJ Move - December 20, 2022
- MSC Ocean Stewardship Fund halfway to USD 10 million - December 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with a nearly two-week-old ascending trend-line, around 1.0600 - December 20, 2022