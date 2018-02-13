USD/JPY extends decline on the day, nears 5-months low

At the same time, the dollar is also seeing losses against other major currencies too. EUR/USD tests a high of 1.2325 while cable climbs to a high of 1.3869. The swissie is also gaining traction on the day as safe haven currencies (barring the dollar …
