EUR/USD has charted a narrowing price range on a pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A break above 1.1056 would confirm pennant breakout and open the doors to 1.11. Focus shifts to ECB on Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY extends two-day winning run, hits six-week high - September 10, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Trapped in a narrowing price range - September 10, 2019
- EUR/USD Holds Firm Above 1.1030 in a Consolidative Triangle - September 10, 2019