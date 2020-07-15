USD/JPY Forecast: Break below 106.00 becomes more likely

The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.66, bouncing once again from the support area, yet finishing the day in the red just below the 107.00 mark. The decline was the result of the broad dollar’s weakness, …
