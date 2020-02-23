USD/JPY Forecast: Critical support at 111.25

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, rising in response to weak US PMIs, with the services one pointing to contraction. Earlier, German Manufacturing PMI beat estimates. GBP/USD is trading around …
