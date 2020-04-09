USD/JPY Forecast: Heading towards 107.70

EUR/USD is surging above 1.09 after the Fed injects $2.3 trillion in additional loans and while US jobless claims are above 6.6 million, worse than expected. Eurogroup meetings are eyed. GBP/USD is …
