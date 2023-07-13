The USD/JPY exchange rate is on track for the worst weekly performance since January as the US dollar index (DXY) continued falling. The pair has dropped in the past six straight days and is now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY forecast: Is it safe to buy the dip? - July 13, 2023
- Euro Week Ahead: EUR/USD Rebound in Focus, but Total Reversal Seems Unlikely - July 13, 2023
- EUR/USD faces a solid hurdle at 1.1495 – UOB - July 13, 2023