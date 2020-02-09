USD/JPY Forecast: Losing bullish momentum, support at 109.60

The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.0947 a level that was last seen in October 2019, amid coronavirus concerns, generally encouraging US employment data. Modest recovery sees the pair holding below 1.1000.
