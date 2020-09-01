USD/JPY Forecast: Sellers continue to reject bulls around 106.00

US Treasury yields are ticking higher ahead of the opening, partially offsetting USD/JPY decline. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is foreseen at 54.4 in August, up from 54.2. USD/JPY is poised to extend its …
