Japanese investors have been largely absent from the foreign bond markets this year. That may be changing. Consequently, the USD/JPY pair could find a tailwind from a big jump in foreign bond buying, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Greater outflows to foreign bonds to provide support for the pair – MUFG - September 17, 2021
- SeproTec Reportedly Valued at EUR 75M in Nazca Capital Buy-Out - September 17, 2021
- EUR/USD to test August lows at 1.1664 on a break below 1.17 – OCBC - September 17, 2021