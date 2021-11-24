USD/JPY seesaws around highest levels since March 2017 after two-day uptrend. Treasury yields ease from monthly top, Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed. Japan PMI tracks US counterparts with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY grinds higher past 115.00 as bulls track yields at 44-month top - November 23, 2021
- NZD/USD slumps towards 0.6900 on RBNZ’s 0.25% rate hike, Governor Orr’s speech eyed - November 23, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1,780 support amid firmer yields - November 23, 2021