The buying pressure in the US dollar pushes USD/JPY on the higher side on Friday morning. The pair rebounds from the low of 109.21 touched in the US session and remains in the process to end the week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY jumps towards 110.00 on solid USD recovery - September 16, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls are correcting the bearish hourly drop - September 16, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus on two-month-old support near 1.1750 - September 16, 2021