If selling pressures resurface below November’s trough, all eyes will turn to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 109.10-151.93 uptrend at 135.57. However, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Amid Profit-taking Selling - November 30, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Tension mounts ahead of Powell, US data - November 30, 2022
- EUR/USD ignores positive inflation surprise ahead of busy U.S. schedule - November 30, 2022