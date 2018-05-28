USD/JPY Looking Bullish On The Weekly Chart

The Japanese Yen lost a little ground against the US Dollar on Friday, closing the week just below 109.50 on a day of both Dollar and Yen strength. The weakness in EUR/USD probably gave the slight edge to the USD, and risk sentiment while cautious was …
