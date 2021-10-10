USD/JPY rides on the previous week’s optimism on Monday. US Treasury yields settle above 1.61% for the first time since June. US Dollar Index stalls near 94.11 with 0.11% losses. USD/JPY begins the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY meets two-year high above 112.00 amid higher UST-bond yields - October 10, 2021
- Asian Open: Traders Increase $7.2 billion to Net-Long USD exposure - October 10, 2021
- AUD/USD struggles in face of firm US dollar - October 10, 2021