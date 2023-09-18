USD/JPY kicks off the week with an attempt to halt the winning streak, trading lower around 147.70 during the early trading hours of the Asian session on Monday. However, US Dollar (USD) is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY moves lower around 147.70 to snap the winning streak, central banks decisions eyed - September 17, 2023
- EUR/USD recovers some lost ground near 1.0660, eyes on FOMC meeting - September 17, 2023
- Weekly Forex Forecast – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Silver, NASDAQ 100 Index, USD/CHF, EUR/JPY - September 17, 2023