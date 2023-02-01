NZD/USD has dropped following the New Zealand jobs data. The data is not as strong as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand expected and hence the sell-off in the Kiwi ahead of critical events for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY portrays pre-Fed anxiety, BoJ’s struggle to defend JGB yields around 130.00 - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a move to test 1.0900/20 - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD struggles to extend gains above 1.0870 as focus shifts to Fed-ECB policy - January 31, 2023