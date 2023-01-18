USD/JPY trims some of its Asian session gains courtesy of the Bank of Japan’s decision. USD/JPY Price Analysis: Failure to conquer the 20-day EMA exacerbated a 200-plus pip fall beneath 128.50. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Battles at the 20-day EMA around 131.40, retreats below 128.60 - January 18, 2023
- ING Euro To Dollar Forecast U-Turn, End-2023 EUR/USD Tipped Now 1.12 - January 18, 2023
- EUR/USD: Bulls regain control and target 1.0900 - January 18, 2023