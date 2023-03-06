USD/JPY bears are in play and there is a bias to the downsidse following a series of bearish features taking shape on the follwing techncial analysis: The M-formation is a topping pattern and given …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in charge while below 136.50 - March 5, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a test of bear’s commitments near 1.0700 - March 5, 2023
- AUD/USD continues to hold below 68 US cents - March 5, 2023