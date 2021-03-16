USD/JPY bears could be about to break up the bull’s relentless run on the longer-term time frames and the following top-down analysis illustrates where the downside target could come in. EUR/USD picks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seek out a significant retracement - March 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Justifies bearish crossover to eye 1.1900 immediate support - March 15, 2021
- How the EUR/USD Affects Gold Miners; Which ETF Will Suffer More? - March 15, 2021