USD/JPY bulls eye a break of the 200 DMA on the back of firm US Dollar prospects. A break of the 200 DMA opens risk of a significant run higher. USD/JPY is bid with The DXY index, a measure of the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break of 200 DMA and eye 138.20s - March 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Set to test February lows, 1.0500 on the radar - March 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues To See Overhead Resistance - March 7, 2023