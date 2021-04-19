USD/JPY bulls seek a correction to test bear’s commitments at familiar resistance. DXY is on the verge of an upside correction. It is a quiet start in most of the forex space, including USD/JPY. At …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a significant correction from support - April 18, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Teases double-top bearish formation below 1.2000 - April 18, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears take control in the open - April 18, 2021