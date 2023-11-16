EUR/USD reached at 1.0896, the highest level since late August and then pulled back, falling below 1.0850. The pair moved from the 1.0900 area despite softer-than-expected US economic data and lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at 151.00 drops below Tenkan-Sen, 150.00 eyed - November 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Time is running out for a break above 1.0900 - November 16, 2023
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD soars amid soft Indutrial Production and Jobless Claims figures from the US - November 16, 2023