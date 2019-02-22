This is the highest level for this average since January 20, 2018 when it was 237,500. Overall, there was short-term weakness in the US Dollar and pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD recovered recently. Ho…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Remains In Uptrend Above 110.20 - February 21, 2019
- EUR/USD Eyeing German GDP, Eurozone CPI, EU-US Trade Conflict? - February 21, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro near 1.1350 post-ECB Minutes - February 21, 2019