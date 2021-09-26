USD/JPY remains poised to extend gains beyond 110.80 amid higher US T-yields

USD/JPY started the new trading week on a muted note. Higher US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar. FOMC tapering optimism, China’s Evergrande default fears, and upbeat economic …
