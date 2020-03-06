USD/JPY remains weak and could visit 105.00 – UOB

EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited. GBP/USD is rising above …
