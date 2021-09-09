USD/JPY slides below 110.00 mark amid deteriorating risk sentiment

EUR/USD is edging higher towards 1.1850 ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar retreats despite the hawkish comments from Fed’s Kaplan. The risk-off mood could keep the further …
