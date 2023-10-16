The US Dollar stays on the defensive, lending support to the pair. Fedspeak in focus. The EUR/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and reverses a part of Friday’s losses to a one-week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/MXN hovers above 18.0100 ahead of US Retail Sales - October 15, 2023
- USD/CHF loses momentum above the 0.9000 area, eyes on Israel-Palestine tensions - October 15, 2023
- EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias above 1.0500 mark, lacks bullish conviction - October 15, 2023