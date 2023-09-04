EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.0780–75 after breaking the key support line stretched from March, now immediate resistance around 1.0780. It’s worth noting that a downside break of an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/MXN: Peso recovers from two-week low towards 17.00 with eyes on Mexican Inflation - September 3, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears eye 1.2570 support and BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings - September 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates above the 1,940 mark amid the US holiday - September 3, 2023